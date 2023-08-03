Corteva, Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $714 million. The Indianapolis-based company…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $714 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The agriculture posted revenue of $6.05 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.45 billion.

Corteva, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.9 billion to $18.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTVA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.