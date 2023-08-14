Live Radio
CorEnergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2023, 7:49 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) on Monday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The traded fund posted revenue of $35.7 million in the period.

