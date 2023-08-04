Corebridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $771 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $771 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $5.85 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.47 billion.

