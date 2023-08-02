Corcept: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $27.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $117.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CORT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CORT

