Copa Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $17.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Panama City-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.92 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.25 per share.

The holding company for Panama’s national airline posted revenue of $809.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $797 million.

