Cooper-Standard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.8 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northville, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.61. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.15 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $723.7 million in the period.

Cooper-Standard expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.