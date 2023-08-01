Container Store: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The storage products retailer posted revenue of $207.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Container Store said it expects revenue in the range of $205 million to $215 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 5 cents to 15 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $875 million to $890 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.