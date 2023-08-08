Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Consolidated Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Consolidated Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 9:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $108.1 million in its second quarter.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $275.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNSL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up