Consolidated Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $108.1…

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $108.1 million in its second quarter.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $275.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNSL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.