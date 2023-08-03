ConocoPhillips: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.23 billion. On a per-share basis,…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.23 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.84.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $12.88 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.64 billion.

