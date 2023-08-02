ConforMIS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — ConforMIS Inc. (CFMS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13 million in…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — ConforMIS Inc. (CFMS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.78.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $13 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.24. A year ago, they were trading at $6.59.

