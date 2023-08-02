Confluent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Confluent Inc. (CFLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $103.4…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Confluent Inc. (CFLT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $103.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The data infrastructure software maker posted revenue of $189.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Confluent said it expects revenue in the range of $193.5 million to $195.5 million.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 5 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $767 million to $772 million.

Confluent shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.02, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

