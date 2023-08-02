Conduent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $915 million in the period.

