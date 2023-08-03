Con Ed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $226…

NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $226 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.29 billion.

Con Ed expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5 per share.

