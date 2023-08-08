ComScore: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $44.9 million in…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $44.9 million in its second quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The online research firm posted revenue of $93.7 million in the period.

