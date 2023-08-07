Compugen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $9.3 million in…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Holon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $1.12. A year ago, they were trading at $1.46.

