Commvault: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $12.6 million.

The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $198.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Commvault said it expects revenue in the range of $193 million to $197 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $805 million to $815 million.

