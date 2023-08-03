CommScope: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) on Thursday reported a loss of $100.4 million…

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) on Thursday reported a loss of $100.4 million in its second quarter.

The Hickory, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The wireless and broadband network technology company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

