Commercial Vehicle Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $262.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.1 million.

