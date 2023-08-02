Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.3 million…

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Getzville, New York-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $235.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Columbus McKinnon said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million.

