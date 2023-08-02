Colliers International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.31 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIGI

