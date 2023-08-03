Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $13 million.…

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $13 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $135.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $138 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical expects full-year revenue in the range of $565 million to $580 million.

