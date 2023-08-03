Cohu: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $10.6 million.…

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $10.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Poway, California-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $168.9 million in the period.

