Coherus BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.9 million in its second quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $58.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.