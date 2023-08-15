Coherent: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $178.2 million in…

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $178.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The Laser and optics manufacturer posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $259.5 million, or $2.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Coherent expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.1 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Coherent expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COHR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.