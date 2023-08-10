Cogent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.12 billion.…

The Washington-based company said it had profit of $23.65 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $239.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.8 million.

Cogent shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year.

