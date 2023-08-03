Cloudflare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) on Thursday reported a loss of $94.5 million in…

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and to extinguish debt, came to 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The web security and content delivery company posted revenue of $308.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cloudflare expects its per-share earnings to be 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $330 million to $331 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Cloudflare expects full-year earnings to be 37 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion.

