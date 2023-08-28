Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 27 cents to $80.10 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 27 cents to $80.10 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 6 cents to $84.42 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 8 cents to $2.80 a gallon. September heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.20 a gallon. September natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $6.90 to $1,946.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 2 cents to $24.25 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $3.76 a pound.

The dollar rose to 146.52 Japanese yen from 146.35 yen. It rose to $1.0811 to $1.0807 against the euro.

