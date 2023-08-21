Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 53 cents to $80.72 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 53 cents to $80.72 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell 34 cents to $84.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 5 cents to $2.77 a gallon. September heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.12 a gallon. September natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $6.50 to $1,923 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 61 cents to $23.34 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cents to $3.72 a pound.

The dollar rose to 146.11 Japanese yen from 145.32 yen. It rose to $1.0899 to $1.0878 against the euro.

