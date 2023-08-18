Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 86 cents to $81.25 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 86 cents to $81.25 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose 68 cents to $84.80 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery was unchanged at $2.82 a gallon. September heating oil rose 7 cents to $3.16 a gallon. September natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $1.30 to $1,916.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 2 cents to $22.73 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cents to $3.71 a pound.

The dollar fell to 145.32 Japanese yen from 146.18 yen. It rose to $1.0878 to $1.0858 against the euro.

