Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.58 to $82.82 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $1.15 to $86.40 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 3 cents $2.90 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.15 a gallon. September natural gas fell 20 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $1.70 to $1,948.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 9 cents to $22.82 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.77 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.72 Japanese yen from 143.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.0990 from $1.0976.

