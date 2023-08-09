Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.48 to $84.40 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.48 to $84.40 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.38 to $87.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 8 cents $2.93 a gallon. September heating oil rose 12 cents to $3.21 a gallon. September natural gas rose 18 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $9.30 to $1,950.60 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 8 cents to $22.73 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $3.78 a pound.

The dollar rose to 143.70 Japanese yen from 143.39 yen. The euro rose to $1.0976 from $1.0960.

