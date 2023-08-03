Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $2.06 to $81.55 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery rose…

Listen now to WTOP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $2.06 to $81.55 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.94 to $85.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 2 cents $2.76 a gallon. September heating oil rose 7 cents to $3.07 a gallon. September natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $6.20 to $1,968.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 17 cents to $23.70 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $3.90 a pound.

The dollar fell to 142.71 Japanese yen from 143.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.0942 from $1.0943.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.