Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.88 to $79.49 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $1.71 to $83.20 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 9 cents $2.78 a gallon. September heating oil fell 2 cents to $3 a gallon. September natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $3.80 to $1,975 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 46 cents to $23.87 an ounce and September copper fell 7 cents to $3.84 a pound.

The dollar fell to 143.28 Japanese yen from 143.42 yen. The euro fell to $1.0943 from $1.0975.

