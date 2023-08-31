CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|574
|582¾
|566
|573
|—3¾
|Dec
|605
|615¾
|593½
|602
|—5
|Mar
|631¾
|642
|621
|628¾
|—4¾
|May
|647¾
|658
|638¾
|645½
|—4½
|Jul
|657¼
|666¾
|649¾
|654½
|—4½
|Sep
|669½
|677¼
|662¾
|666½
|—4½
|Dec
|685¼
|692¼
|678
|681¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|696¾
|697¾
|693
|694¼
|—4
|May
|700
|700
|696¾
|696¾
|—4¼
|Jul
|678¼
|678¼
|672
|672
|—4¼
|Sep
|679½
|—4¼
|Dec
|688½
|—4¼
|Mar
|695¼
|—4¼
|May
|695½
|—4¼
|Jul
|685½
|—4¼
|Est. sales 98,464.
|Wed.’s sales 113,825
|Wed.’s open int 358,377,
|up 387
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|461¾
|468
|459
|461
|—
|¾
|Dec
|481
|486½
|476¾
|478¼
|—2½
|Mar
|497
|501½
|492½
|494
|—3
|May
|505½
|509½
|500¾
|502½
|—3
|Jul
|509¼
|513½
|505
|506½
|—2¾
|Sep
|506
|509
|502
|503¼
|—2
|Dec
|510¾
|513
|506¼
|507½
|—2½
|Mar
|522
|522¼
|518
|518¾
|—2
|May
|527½
|527½
|523¾
|523¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|526
|526
|524½
|524½
|—2¼
|Sep
|495¾
|—2½
|Dec
|492¾
|496
|491¼
|492
|—2½
|Jul
|505½
|505¾
|505¼
|505¾
|—2½
|Dec
|494
|494
|492¼
|492¼
|—
|½
|Est. sales 222,616.
|Wed.’s sales 354,791
|Wed.’s open int 1,199,704
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|469½
|—5¼
|Dec
|502
|511
|490¼
|493¼
|—7
|Mar
|515¼
|521¾
|504¼
|504¼
|—6½
|May
|509¾
|509¾
|509¾
|509¾
|—6½
|Jul
|518
|—6½
|Sep
|504½
|—6½
|Dec
|481
|—21¾
|Mar
|482½
|—21¾
|May
|488½
|—21¾
|Jul
|448½
|—21¾
|Sep
|464¼
|—21¾
|Est. sales 729.
|Wed.’s sales 954
|Wed.’s open int 4,527,
|up 137
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1381
|1381
|1360
|1360
|—21¼
|Nov
|1386¾
|1392
|1367¼
|1368¾
|—18
|Jan
|1399¼
|1404¼
|1380¼
|1382
|—17¾
|Mar
|1402
|1406½
|1383½
|1385¼
|—17½
|May
|1402½
|1406
|1384¾
|1386¾
|—16¾
|Jul
|1400
|1404
|1383½
|1385¼
|—16
|Aug
|1378¼
|1379¾
|1361
|1361¾
|—16½
|Sep
|1329½
|1332
|1313
|1313¾
|—17½
|Nov
|1307¾
|1311¼
|1290¾
|1292¾
|—17¾
|Jan
|1310
|1310
|1297½
|1297½
|—18
|Mar
|1285
|—18
|May
|1280¼
|—18
|Jul
|1281½
|—18¼
|Aug
|1270¾
|—18¼
|Sep
|1249¾
|—18¼
|Nov
|1245
|1245¼
|1230
|1232
|—18
|Jul
|1229½
|—18
|Nov
|1175¾
|—18
|Est. sales 162,938.
|Wed.’s sales 212,910
|Wed.’s open int 704,503,
|up 5,648
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|65.70
|66.10
|65.41
|65.52
|—.02
|Oct
|64.15
|64.70
|63.70
|63.93
|—.16
|Dec
|62.63
|63.30
|62.24
|62.48
|—.15
|Jan
|62.00
|62.67
|61.68
|61.84
|—.25
|Mar
|61.39
|62.03
|61.14
|61.21
|—.28
|May
|60.92
|61.47
|60.64
|60.70
|—.29
|Jul
|60.36
|60.87
|60.04
|60.11
|—.31
|Aug
|59.62
|60.25
|59.31
|59.31
|—.34
|Sep
|58.84
|59.45
|58.42
|58.42
|—.39
|Oct
|57.86
|58.21
|57.45
|57.45
|—.46
|Dec
|57.41
|57.87
|56.93
|56.96
|—.50
|Jan
|56.75
|—.49
|Mar
|56.44
|—.49
|May
|56.16
|—.49
|Jul
|56.03
|—.49
|Aug
|55.72
|—.49
|Sep
|55.43
|—.49
|Oct
|55.13
|—.44
|Dec
|55.07
|—.53
|Jul
|54.98
|—.53
|Oct
|54.97
|—.53
|Dec
|55.53
|55.53
|54.75
|54.75
|—.79
|Est. sales 116,283.
|Wed.’s sales 123,442
|Wed.’s open int 460,245
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|424.00
|424.00
|418.00
|418.70
|—4.30
|Oct
|411.00
|412.10
|403.80
|404.70
|—6.30
|Dec
|410.30
|411.60
|402.80
|404.00
|—6.20
|Jan
|408.80
|408.80
|400.40
|401.40
|—6.20
|Mar
|402.00
|402.80
|395.20
|396.10
|—5.90
|May
|398.40
|398.80
|391.50
|392.50
|—5.30
|Jul
|397.00
|397.40
|391.20
|392.10
|—4.90
|Aug
|394.40
|394.40
|389.00
|389.70
|—4.60
|Sep
|389.50
|389.50
|385.10
|385.10
|—4.40
|Oct
|382.80
|382.80
|378.60
|378.60
|—4.40
|Dec
|381.90
|382.00
|377.20
|377.60
|—4.50
|Jan
|375.60
|—4.40
|Mar
|370.60
|—4.30
|May
|367.90
|—4.30
|Jul
|368.30
|—4.20
|Aug
|365.40
|—4.20
|Sep
|363.10
|—4.30
|Oct
|360.10
|—4.20
|Dec
|359.30
|—4.50
|Jul
|357.80
|—4.50
|Oct
|357.80
|—4.50
|Dec
|352.20
|—4.50
|Est. sales 127,241.
|Wed.’s sales 141,256
|Wed.’s open int 456,642
