OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 574 582¾ 566 573 —3¾ Dec 605 615¾ 593½ 602 —5 Mar 631¾ 642 621 628¾ —4¾ May 647¾ 658 638¾ 645½ —4½ Jul 657¼ 666¾ 649¾ 654½ —4½ Sep 669½ 677¼ 662¾ 666½ —4½ Dec 685¼ 692¼ 678 681¼ —4¼ Mar 696¾ 697¾ 693 694¼ —4 May 700 700 696¾ 696¾ —4¼ Jul 678¼ 678¼ 672 672 —4¼ Sep 679½ —4¼ Dec 688½ —4¼ Mar 695¼ —4¼ May 695½ —4¼ Jul 685½ —4¼ Est. sales 98,464. Wed.’s sales 113,825 Wed.’s open int 358,377, up 387 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 461¾ 468 459 461 — ¾ Dec 481 486½ 476¾ 478¼ —2½ Mar 497 501½ 492½ 494 —3 May 505½ 509½ 500¾ 502½ —3 Jul 509¼ 513½ 505 506½ —2¾ Sep 506 509 502 503¼ —2 Dec 510¾ 513 506¼ 507½ —2½ Mar 522 522¼ 518 518¾ —2 May 527½ 527½ 523¾ 523¾ —2¼ Jul 526 526 524½ 524½ —2¼ Sep 495¾ —2½ Dec 492¾ 496 491¼ 492 —2½ Jul 505½ 505¾ 505¼ 505¾ —2½ Dec 494 494 492¼ 492¼ — ½ Est. sales 222,616. Wed.’s sales 354,791 Wed.’s open int 1,199,704 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 469½ —5¼ Dec 502 511 490¼ 493¼ —7 Mar 515¼ 521¾ 504¼ 504¼ —6½ May 509¾ 509¾ 509¾ 509¾ —6½ Jul 518 —6½ Sep 504½ —6½ Dec 481 —21¾ Mar 482½ —21¾ May 488½ —21¾ Jul 448½ —21¾ Sep 464¼ —21¾ Est. sales 729. Wed.’s sales 954 Wed.’s open int 4,527, up 137 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1381 1381 1360 1360 —21¼ Nov 1386¾ 1392 1367¼ 1368¾ —18 Jan 1399¼ 1404¼ 1380¼ 1382 —17¾ Mar 1402 1406½ 1383½ 1385¼ —17½ May 1402½ 1406 1384¾ 1386¾ —16¾ Jul 1400 1404 1383½ 1385¼ —16 Aug 1378¼ 1379¾ 1361 1361¾ —16½ Sep 1329½ 1332 1313 1313¾ —17½ Nov 1307¾ 1311¼ 1290¾ 1292¾ —17¾ Jan 1310 1310 1297½ 1297½ —18 Mar 1285 —18 May 1280¼ —18 Jul 1281½ —18¼ Aug 1270¾ —18¼ Sep 1249¾ —18¼ Nov 1245 1245¼ 1230 1232 —18 Jul 1229½ —18 Nov 1175¾ —18 Est. sales 162,938. Wed.’s sales 212,910 Wed.’s open int 704,503, up 5,648 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 65.70 66.10 65.41 65.52 —.02 Oct 64.15 64.70 63.70 63.93 —.16 Dec 62.63 63.30 62.24 62.48 —.15 Jan 62.00 62.67 61.68 61.84 —.25 Mar 61.39 62.03 61.14 61.21 —.28 May 60.92 61.47 60.64 60.70 —.29 Jul 60.36 60.87 60.04 60.11 —.31 Aug 59.62 60.25 59.31 59.31 —.34 Sep 58.84 59.45 58.42 58.42 —.39 Oct 57.86 58.21 57.45 57.45 —.46 Dec 57.41 57.87 56.93 56.96 —.50 Jan 56.75 —.49 Mar 56.44 —.49 May 56.16 —.49 Jul 56.03 —.49 Aug 55.72 —.49 Sep 55.43 —.49 Oct 55.13 —.44 Dec 55.07 —.53 Jul 54.98 —.53 Oct 54.97 —.53 Dec 55.53 55.53 54.75 54.75 —.79 Est. sales 116,283. Wed.’s sales 123,442 Wed.’s open int 460,245 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 424.00 424.00 418.00 418.70 —4.30 Oct 411.00 412.10 403.80 404.70 —6.30 Dec 410.30 411.60 402.80 404.00 —6.20 Jan 408.80 408.80 400.40 401.40 —6.20 Mar 402.00 402.80 395.20 396.10 —5.90 May 398.40 398.80 391.50 392.50 —5.30 Jul 397.00 397.40 391.20 392.10 —4.90 Aug 394.40 394.40 389.00 389.70 —4.60 Sep 389.50 389.50 385.10 385.10 —4.40 Oct 382.80 382.80 378.60 378.60 —4.40 Dec 381.90 382.00 377.20 377.60 —4.50 Jan 375.60 —4.40 Mar 370.60 —4.30 May 367.90 —4.30 Jul 368.30 —4.20 Aug 365.40 —4.20 Sep 363.10 —4.30 Oct 360.10 —4.20 Dec 359.30 —4.50 Jul 357.80 —4.50 Oct 357.80 —4.50 Dec 352.20 —4.50 Est. sales 127,241. Wed.’s sales 141,256 Wed.’s open int 456,642

