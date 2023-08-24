CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 614¾ 615 598¼ 604 —8½ Dec 642¼ 642½ 626½ 631¾ —8 Mar 666½ 668 653 658 —7½ May 680¾ 683¼ 669¼ 674 —7 Jul 687½ 689½ 677 681¼ —6 Sep 697¼ 697½ 687¼ 690½ —5¼ Dec 708¼ 709¼ 698¼ 701¾ —4½ Mar 709½ 711½ 709¼ 711¼ —3¾ May 712¼ —3½ Jul 688¾ —1½ Sep 696¼ —1½ Dec 705¼ —1½ Mar 712 —1½ May 712¼ —1½ Jul 702¼ —1½ Est. sales 69,434. Wed.’s sales 78,901 Wed.’s open int 385,159 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 476¼ 480½ 468½ 472¼ —4 Dec 490½ 494½ 483½ 488¼ —2¼ Mar 504 507¾ 498 503 — ¾ May 511½ 515¼ 506 510¾ — ½ Jul 515¼ 518½ 510¼ 514½ — ¼ Sep 508½ 509½ 503¾ 507¼ +¼ Dec 507 510 505¼ 508¾ +1 Mar 519¾ 519¾ 516¼ 519 +1¼ May 522¼ 524¼ 522¼ 524¼ +1¾ Jul 525½ 526 525¼ 525¼ +1¾ Sep 496¾ +1 Dec 492 495 490¾ 493 +1 Jul 507½ +1 Dec 491½ 493¾ 491½ 493¾ +1¼ Est. sales 303,726. Wed.’s sales 267,381 Wed.’s open int 1,294,794 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 441¾ 469½ 441½ 466 +21½ Dec 470½ 495½ 465¾ 489½ +19 Mar 490¾ 506½ 490¾ 502½ +20 May 500 +14¾ Jul 508¼ +14¾ Sep 503½ +14¾ Dec 495¾ +14¾ Mar 497¼ +14¾ May 503¼ +14¾ Jul 463¼ +14¾ Sep 479 +14¾ Est. sales 1,333. Wed.’s sales 1,285 Wed.’s open int 4,379, up 23 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1359½ 1370¾ 1352 1365¾ +6¼ Nov 1360 1373 1356½ 1371¾ +11¼ Jan 1370¾ 1384½ 1368 1383½ +12½ Mar 1374½ 1388¾ 1373 1387½ +12¾ May 1378½ 1391 1376 1389¾ +12¼ Jul 1380¼ 1389¾ 1375¾ 1389 +11¾ Aug 1360½ 1367½ 1355¼ 1367 +10½ Sep 1315½ 1322¼ 1314¼ 1322¼ +8½ Nov 1295¼ 1304 1291¾ 1303 +8 Jan 1304 1309 1301¾ 1308¼ +8¼ Mar 1297¼ +8¼ May 1292¼ +8¼ Jul 1293¾ +8¼ Aug 1283 +8¼ Sep 1262 +8¼ Nov 1244 1244 1243 1243 +9¾ Jul 1240½ +9¾ Nov 1197½ +8 Est. sales 172,199. Wed.’s sales 186,057 Wed.’s open int 673,113, up 7,409 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 66.18 66.40 64.74 65.54 —.61 Oct 64.30 64.54 62.89 63.68 —.64 Dec 62.97 63.20 61.63 62.18 —.79 Jan 62.25 62.36 61.00 61.50 —.76 Mar 61.56 61.71 60.38 60.79 —.81 May 61.09 61.09 59.89 60.25 —.84 Jul 60.58 60.58 59.35 59.65 —.87 Aug 59.07 59.14 58.84 58.89 —.85 Sep 59.00 59.00 57.93 58.08 —.79 Oct 57.53 57.53 57.03 57.22 —.74 Dec 57.62 57.62 56.58 56.79 —.69 Jan 56.50 56.55 56.50 56.55 —.69 Mar 56.21 —.68 May 55.91 —.67 Jul 55.80 —.70 Aug 55.49 —.70 Sep 55.13 —.70 Oct 54.91 —.69 Dec 54.93 —.68 Jul 54.84 —.68 Oct 54.83 —.68 Dec 54.69 —.68 Est. sales 120,831. Wed.’s sales 192,817 Wed.’s open int 478,793 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 414.50 424.30 414.00 422.70 +9.70 Oct 405.70 416.90 405.10 415.60 +11.10 Dec 402.00 413.80 401.00 412.30 +11.30 Jan 397.20 409.10 397.20 407.80 +10.60 Mar 390.20 400.90 390.00 400.00 +9.80 May 385.20 395.10 385.10 394.20 +9.00 Jul 384.10 393.30 384.10 392.40 +8.00 Aug 384.80 389.50 384.50 389.20 +7.60 Sep 380.80 385.50 380.70 385.20 +7.20 Oct 375.70 380.10 375.70 379.90 +6.80 Dec 374.60 379.50 373.40 378.90 +6.40 Jan 376.70 +6.20 Mar 371.50 +6.20 May 368.70 +6.10 Jul 369.00 +5.90 Aug 366.20 +5.90 Sep 363.70 +5.30 Oct 361.50 +5.90 Dec 361.50 +6.40 Jul 360.00 +6.40 Oct 360.00 +6.40 Dec 354.40 +6.40 Est. sales 169,287. Wed.’s sales 148,078 Wed.’s open int 468,030

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.