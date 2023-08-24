CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|614¾
|615
|598¼
|604
|—8½
|Dec
|642¼
|642½
|626½
|631¾
|—8
|Mar
|666½
|668
|653
|658
|—7½
|May
|680¾
|683¼
|669¼
|674
|—7
|Jul
|687½
|689½
|677
|681¼
|—6
|Sep
|697¼
|697½
|687¼
|690½
|—5¼
|Dec
|708¼
|709¼
|698¼
|701¾
|—4½
|Mar
|709½
|711½
|709¼
|711¼
|—3¾
|May
|712¼
|—3½
|Jul
|688¾
|—1½
|Sep
|696¼
|—1½
|Dec
|705¼
|—1½
|Mar
|712
|—1½
|May
|712¼
|—1½
|Jul
|702¼
|—1½
|Est. sales 69,434.
|Wed.’s sales 78,901
|Wed.’s open int 385,159
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|476¼
|480½
|468½
|472¼
|—4
|Dec
|490½
|494½
|483½
|488¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|504
|507¾
|498
|503
|—
|¾
|May
|511½
|515¼
|506
|510¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|515¼
|518½
|510¼
|514½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|508½
|509½
|503¾
|507¼
|+¼
|Dec
|507
|510
|505¼
|508¾
|+1
|Mar
|519¾
|519¾
|516¼
|519
|+1¼
|May
|522¼
|524¼
|522¼
|524¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|525½
|526
|525¼
|525¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|496¾
|+1
|Dec
|492
|495
|490¾
|493
|+1
|Jul
|507½
|+1
|Dec
|491½
|493¾
|491½
|493¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 303,726.
|Wed.’s sales 267,381
|Wed.’s open int 1,294,794
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|441¾
|469½
|441½
|466
|+21½
|Dec
|470½
|495½
|465¾
|489½
|+19
|Mar
|490¾
|506½
|490¾
|502½
|+20
|May
|500
|+14¾
|Jul
|508¼
|+14¾
|Sep
|503½
|+14¾
|Dec
|495¾
|+14¾
|Mar
|497¼
|+14¾
|May
|503¼
|+14¾
|Jul
|463¼
|+14¾
|Sep
|479
|+14¾
|Est. sales 1,333.
|Wed.’s sales 1,285
|Wed.’s open int 4,379,
|up 23
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1359½
|1370¾
|1352
|1365¾
|+6¼
|Nov
|1360
|1373
|1356½
|1371¾
|+11¼
|Jan
|1370¾
|1384½
|1368
|1383½
|+12½
|Mar
|1374½
|1388¾
|1373
|1387½
|+12¾
|May
|1378½
|1391
|1376
|1389¾
|+12¼
|Jul
|1380¼
|1389¾
|1375¾
|1389
|+11¾
|Aug
|1360½
|1367½
|1355¼
|1367
|+10½
|Sep
|1315½
|1322¼
|1314¼
|1322¼
|+8½
|Nov
|1295¼
|1304
|1291¾
|1303
|+8
|Jan
|1304
|1309
|1301¾
|1308¼
|+8¼
|Mar
|1297¼
|+8¼
|May
|1292¼
|+8¼
|Jul
|1293¾
|+8¼
|Aug
|1283
|+8¼
|Sep
|1262
|+8¼
|Nov
|1244
|1244
|1243
|1243
|+9¾
|Jul
|1240½
|+9¾
|Nov
|1197½
|+8
|Est. sales 172,199.
|Wed.’s sales 186,057
|Wed.’s open int 673,113,
|up 7,409
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|66.18
|66.40
|64.74
|65.54
|—.61
|Oct
|64.30
|64.54
|62.89
|63.68
|—.64
|Dec
|62.97
|63.20
|61.63
|62.18
|—.79
|Jan
|62.25
|62.36
|61.00
|61.50
|—.76
|Mar
|61.56
|61.71
|60.38
|60.79
|—.81
|May
|61.09
|61.09
|59.89
|60.25
|—.84
|Jul
|60.58
|60.58
|59.35
|59.65
|—.87
|Aug
|59.07
|59.14
|58.84
|58.89
|—.85
|Sep
|59.00
|59.00
|57.93
|58.08
|—.79
|Oct
|57.53
|57.53
|57.03
|57.22
|—.74
|Dec
|57.62
|57.62
|56.58
|56.79
|—.69
|Jan
|56.50
|56.55
|56.50
|56.55
|—.69
|Mar
|56.21
|—.68
|May
|55.91
|—.67
|Jul
|55.80
|—.70
|Aug
|55.49
|—.70
|Sep
|55.13
|—.70
|Oct
|54.91
|—.69
|Dec
|54.93
|—.68
|Jul
|54.84
|—.68
|Oct
|54.83
|—.68
|Dec
|54.69
|—.68
|Est. sales 120,831.
|Wed.’s sales 192,817
|Wed.’s open int 478,793
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|414.50
|424.30
|414.00
|422.70
|+9.70
|Oct
|405.70
|416.90
|405.10
|415.60
|+11.10
|Dec
|402.00
|413.80
|401.00
|412.30
|+11.30
|Jan
|397.20
|409.10
|397.20
|407.80
|+10.60
|Mar
|390.20
|400.90
|390.00
|400.00
|+9.80
|May
|385.20
|395.10
|385.10
|394.20
|+9.00
|Jul
|384.10
|393.30
|384.10
|392.40
|+8.00
|Aug
|384.80
|389.50
|384.50
|389.20
|+7.60
|Sep
|380.80
|385.50
|380.70
|385.20
|+7.20
|Oct
|375.70
|380.10
|375.70
|379.90
|+6.80
|Dec
|374.60
|379.50
|373.40
|378.90
|+6.40
|Jan
|376.70
|+6.20
|Mar
|371.50
|+6.20
|May
|368.70
|+6.10
|Jul
|369.00
|+5.90
|Aug
|366.20
|+5.90
|Sep
|363.70
|+5.30
|Oct
|361.50
|+5.90
|Dec
|361.50
|+6.40
|Jul
|360.00
|+6.40
|Oct
|360.00
|+6.40
|Dec
|354.40
|+6.40
|Est. sales 169,287.
|Wed.’s sales 148,078
|Wed.’s open int 468,030
