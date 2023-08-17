CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 599¾ 601¼ 586¼ 589½ —8¼ Dec 625 626¼ 612 615¼ —7¾ Mar 650¾ 651 637¾ 640¾ —7½ May 663 664¾ 653¾ 656½ —7¾ Jul 670¾ 671¾ 662½ 664¼ —7¾ Sep 681½ 681½ 672¼ 674¼ —7¼ Dec 692¾ 692¾ 684 686¼ —6½ Mar 696¾ 696¾ 696¾ 696¾ —5½ May 697½ —4¾ Jul 676¼ 676¾ 671¾ 671¾ —4¾ Sep 679¼ —4¾ Dec 688¼ —4¾ Mar 695 —4¾ May 695¼ —4¾ Jul 685¼ —4¾ Est. sales 89,379. Wed.’s sales 134,389 Wed.’s open int 386,089, up 11,250 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 470 475 464¾ 473 +3½ Dec 482 487¾ 476¾ 485¾ +4¼ Mar 495¾ 501¾ 491 499¾ +4¼ May 504¼ 509¾ 499¾ 508 +4 Jul 509½ 514¼ 505 512¾ +3¾ Sep 504 507¼ 500¾ 506 +2¼ Dec 507¼ 509¾ 504¼ 508¼ +½ Mar 515½ 520 515½ 518¾ +¾ May 523¾ +¾ Jul 524¾ +1 Sep 494¾ +1 Dec 490 491¾ 490 490¾ +¼ Jul 505¼ +¼ Dec 489¾ +1 Est. sales 203,059. Wed.’s sales 249,882 Wed.’s open int 1,308,138, up 21,119 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 435¼ 439¼ 423½ 437¾ —3 Dec 457 462 445 459¾ +1 Mar 464 475 464 475 May 470 482 470 480 —2¾ Jul 488¼ —2¾ Sep 483½ —2¾ Dec 483½ —2¾ Mar 485 —2¾ May 491 —2¾ Jul 451 —2¾ Sep 466¾ —2¾ Est. sales 847. Wed.’s sales 425 Wed.’s open int 4,190 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1337 1347¾ 1332½ 1336¾ +2 Nov 1324¼ 1341 1320½ 1330 +6½ Jan 1334½ 1351¼ 1330½ 1340¾ +7 Mar 1338¾ 1354¾ 1334¾ 1346 +8 May 1341¾ 1357¾ 1337¾ 1350¾ +9¼ Jul 1339½ 1357 1337 1351¾ +10½ Aug 1320¾ 1339¼ 1320½ 1335¾ +11½ Sep 1292 1301 1290¼ 1299¾ +13¼ Nov 1267¾ 1286½ 1267 1283¾ +13 Jan 1285¼ 1288¾ 1285¼ 1288¾ +13¼ Mar 1276¼ +13¼ May 1271 +15 Jul 1272¾ +15¾ Aug 1262 +15¾ Sep 1241 +15¾ Nov 1231½ +12½ Jul 1229 +12½ Nov 1177 1191 1177 1191 +14 Est. sales 177,227. Wed.’s sales 211,690 Wed.’s open int 646,887, up 8,102 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 66.78 67.96 66.71 67.76 +.99 Oct 64.42 65.79 64.41 65.50 +1.09 Dec 62.81 64.18 62.81 63.78 +.97 Jan 62.23 63.50 62.14 63.04 +.86 Mar 61.57 62.84 61.57 62.35 +.84 May 60.90 62.27 60.88 61.80 +.83 Jul 60.27 61.57 60.23 61.18 +.83 Aug 60.18 60.64 60.18 60.44 +.85 Sep 59.53 59.85 59.53 59.70 +.92 Oct 58.67 59.15 58.67 58.89 +.96 Dec 57.88 58.71 57.88 58.43 +.98 Jan 58.21 +.96 Mar 57.88 +.96 May 57.59 +.97 Jul 57.45 +.97 Aug 57.13 +.97 Sep 56.82 +.97 Oct 56.57 +.98 Dec 56.56 +.98 Jul 56.47 +.98 Oct 56.46 +.98 Dec 56.32 +.98 Est. sales 122,412. Wed.’s sales 118,303 Wed.’s open int 485,214, up 3,804 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 406.40 406.40 397.20 399.60 —4.90 Oct 387.60 389.00 383.10 384.60 —1.90 Dec 383.70 385.50 379.00 380.70 —1.90 Jan 379.60 382.00 375.70 377.40 —1.80 Mar 373.60 375.40 369.80 371.80 —1.50 May 370.00 371.30 366.10 368.10 —1.40 Jul 370.70 371.80 366.80 368.60 —1.30 Aug 368.80 368.80 365.00 366.50 —1.20 Sep 364.40 365.80 361.80 363.40 —1.00 Oct 360.30 361.30 359.30 359.30 —1.00 Dec 357.50 362.00 357.50 359.30 —.90 Jan 359.30 359.30 357.40 357.40 —1.00 Mar 353.30 —1.00 May 351.20 —1.00 Jul 352.20 —1.00 Aug 349.70 —1.00 Sep 347.70 —1.40 Oct 345.00 —1.80 Dec 344.50 —1.90 Jul 343.00 —1.90 Oct 343.00 —1.90 Dec 337.40 —1.90 Est. sales 127,062. Wed.’s sales 125,492 Wed.’s open int 489,622

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.