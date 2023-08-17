CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|599¾
|601¼
|586¼
|589½
|—8¼
|Dec
|625
|626¼
|612
|615¼
|—7¾
|Mar
|650¾
|651
|637¾
|640¾
|—7½
|May
|663
|664¾
|653¾
|656½
|—7¾
|Jul
|670¾
|671¾
|662½
|664¼
|—7¾
|Sep
|681½
|681½
|672¼
|674¼
|—7¼
|Dec
|692¾
|692¾
|684
|686¼
|—6½
|Mar
|696¾
|696¾
|696¾
|696¾
|—5½
|May
|697½
|—4¾
|Jul
|676¼
|676¾
|671¾
|671¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|679¼
|—4¾
|Dec
|688¼
|—4¾
|Mar
|695
|—4¾
|May
|695¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|685¼
|—4¾
|Est. sales 89,379.
|Wed.’s sales 134,389
|Wed.’s open int 386,089,
|up 11,250
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|470
|475
|464¾
|473
|+3½
|Dec
|482
|487¾
|476¾
|485¾
|+4¼
|Mar
|495¾
|501¾
|491
|499¾
|+4¼
|May
|504¼
|509¾
|499¾
|508
|+4
|Jul
|509½
|514¼
|505
|512¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|504
|507¼
|500¾
|506
|+2¼
|Dec
|507¼
|509¾
|504¼
|508¼
|+½
|Mar
|515½
|520
|515½
|518¾
|+¾
|May
|523¾
|+¾
|Jul
|524¾
|+1
|Sep
|494¾
|+1
|Dec
|490
|491¾
|490
|490¾
|+¼
|Jul
|505¼
|+¼
|Dec
|489¾
|+1
|Est. sales 203,059.
|Wed.’s sales 249,882
|Wed.’s open int 1,308,138,
|up 21,119
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|435¼
|439¼
|423½
|437¾
|—3
|Dec
|457
|462
|445
|459¾
|+1
|Mar
|464
|475
|464
|475
|May
|470
|482
|470
|480
|—2¾
|Jul
|488¼
|—2¾
|Sep
|483½
|—2¾
|Dec
|483½
|—2¾
|Mar
|485
|—2¾
|May
|491
|—2¾
|Jul
|451
|—2¾
|Sep
|466¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 847.
|Wed.’s sales 425
|Wed.’s open int 4,190
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1337
|1347¾
|1332½
|1336¾
|+2
|Nov
|1324¼
|1341
|1320½
|1330
|+6½
|Jan
|1334½
|1351¼
|1330½
|1340¾
|+7
|Mar
|1338¾
|1354¾
|1334¾
|1346
|+8
|May
|1341¾
|1357¾
|1337¾
|1350¾
|+9¼
|Jul
|1339½
|1357
|1337
|1351¾
|+10½
|Aug
|1320¾
|1339¼
|1320½
|1335¾
|+11½
|Sep
|1292
|1301
|1290¼
|1299¾
|+13¼
|Nov
|1267¾
|1286½
|1267
|1283¾
|+13
|Jan
|1285¼
|1288¾
|1285¼
|1288¾
|+13¼
|Mar
|1276¼
|+13¼
|May
|1271
|+15
|Jul
|1272¾
|+15¾
|Aug
|1262
|+15¾
|Sep
|1241
|+15¾
|Nov
|1231½
|+12½
|Jul
|1229
|+12½
|Nov
|1177
|1191
|1177
|1191
|+14
|Est. sales 177,227.
|Wed.’s sales 211,690
|Wed.’s open int 646,887,
|up 8,102
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|66.78
|67.96
|66.71
|67.76
|+.99
|Oct
|64.42
|65.79
|64.41
|65.50
|+1.09
|Dec
|62.81
|64.18
|62.81
|63.78
|+.97
|Jan
|62.23
|63.50
|62.14
|63.04
|+.86
|Mar
|61.57
|62.84
|61.57
|62.35
|+.84
|May
|60.90
|62.27
|60.88
|61.80
|+.83
|Jul
|60.27
|61.57
|60.23
|61.18
|+.83
|Aug
|60.18
|60.64
|60.18
|60.44
|+.85
|Sep
|59.53
|59.85
|59.53
|59.70
|+.92
|Oct
|58.67
|59.15
|58.67
|58.89
|+.96
|Dec
|57.88
|58.71
|57.88
|58.43
|+.98
|Jan
|58.21
|+.96
|Mar
|57.88
|+.96
|May
|57.59
|+.97
|Jul
|57.45
|+.97
|Aug
|57.13
|+.97
|Sep
|56.82
|+.97
|Oct
|56.57
|+.98
|Dec
|56.56
|+.98
|Jul
|56.47
|+.98
|Oct
|56.46
|+.98
|Dec
|56.32
|+.98
|Est. sales 122,412.
|Wed.’s sales 118,303
|Wed.’s open int 485,214,
|up 3,804
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|406.40
|406.40
|397.20
|399.60
|—4.90
|Oct
|387.60
|389.00
|383.10
|384.60
|—1.90
|Dec
|383.70
|385.50
|379.00
|380.70
|—1.90
|Jan
|379.60
|382.00
|375.70
|377.40
|—1.80
|Mar
|373.60
|375.40
|369.80
|371.80
|—1.50
|May
|370.00
|371.30
|366.10
|368.10
|—1.40
|Jul
|370.70
|371.80
|366.80
|368.60
|—1.30
|Aug
|368.80
|368.80
|365.00
|366.50
|—1.20
|Sep
|364.40
|365.80
|361.80
|363.40
|—1.00
|Oct
|360.30
|361.30
|359.30
|359.30
|—1.00
|Dec
|357.50
|362.00
|357.50
|359.30
|—.90
|Jan
|359.30
|359.30
|357.40
|357.40
|—1.00
|Mar
|353.30
|—1.00
|May
|351.20
|—1.00
|Jul
|352.20
|—1.00
|Aug
|349.70
|—1.00
|Sep
|347.70
|—1.40
|Oct
|345.00
|—1.80
|Dec
|344.50
|—1.90
|Jul
|343.00
|—1.90
|Oct
|343.00
|—1.90
|Dec
|337.40
|—1.90
|Est. sales 127,062.
|Wed.’s sales 125,492
|Wed.’s open int 489,622
