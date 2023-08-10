CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|637¼
|644
|635
|637¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|665
|669¾
|660¾
|663¾
|+2
|Mar
|688
|694
|684¾
|687¾
|May
|702¾
|708¼
|699½
|702¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|709½
|713¾
|706
|709
|—
|½
|Sep
|720¾
|722½
|715
|718
|—
|½
|Dec
|730
|733¼
|726
|728¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|737½
|—1½
|May
|738
|—1¼
|Jul
|708½
|+¼
|Sep
|716
|+¼
|Dec
|725
|+¼
|Mar
|731¾
|+¼
|May
|732
|+¼
|Jul
|722
|+¼
|Est. sales 146,028.
|Wed.’s sales 153,893
|Wed.’s open int 347,617,
|up 3,635
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|481½
|485½
|480
|483¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|495
|498
|493¼
|496¼
|+2
|Mar
|508½
|511¾
|507¼
|510
|+1¾
|May
|516¾
|519½
|515¼
|518¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|521
|524
|520
|522¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|512¾
|515½
|512
|513¾
|+1
|Dec
|513¾
|516½
|513
|514½
|+½
|Mar
|524
|526
|524
|524¾
|+1
|May
|529½
|+¾
|Jul
|530¼
|+¼
|Sep
|500¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|494
|495
|494
|494½
|+½
|Jul
|509
|Dec
|490
|490¼
|490
|490¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 211,882.
|Wed.’s sales 329,545
|Wed.’s open int 1,270,399
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|411¾
|424½
|411¾
|415¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|434¾
|444½
|431¾
|434
|—
|¼
|Mar
|447¼
|448¾
|447¼
|448¾
|May
|454¾
|Jul
|465
|466¾
|465
|466¾
|+19¾
|Sep
|462
|+19¾
|Dec
|462
|+19¾
|Mar
|463½
|+19¾
|May
|469½
|+19¾
|Jul
|429½
|+19¾
|Sep
|445¼
|+19¾
|Est. sales 542.
|Wed.’s sales 452
|Wed.’s open int 4,377
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1431¾
|1438½
|1410
|1412
|—19½
|Sep
|1354½
|1370
|1347¾
|1352
|—3¼
|Nov
|1308½
|1328
|1305
|1318¼
|+9¾
|Jan
|1318½
|1337¼
|1315
|1328¼
|+9¾
|Mar
|1320
|1339¼
|1318
|1331½
|+10¼
|May
|1323¾
|1342½
|1321½
|1335¼
|+10¼
|Jul
|1324
|1342½
|1322
|1336
|+10¼
|Aug
|1305½
|1324½
|1304¾
|1319½
|+10¼
|Sep
|1280¾
|1284¾
|1280¾
|1283¼
|+9¾
|Nov
|1255¼
|1271½
|1255¼
|1267¾
|+9½
|Jan
|1269¼
|1272½
|1268¼
|1272¼
|+8¾
|Mar
|1257
|1264½
|1255¾
|1261¼
|+9
|May
|1253
|1258¾
|1253
|1257¼
|+8½
|Jul
|1259
|+8½
|Aug
|1248¼
|+8½
|Sep
|1227¼
|+8½
|Nov
|1218¼
|1219¼
|1218¼
|1219¼
|+9
|Jul
|1216¾
|+9
|Nov
|1177¼
|+9
|Est. sales 132,253.
|Wed.’s sales 147,199
|Wed.’s open int 629,718,
|up 1,536
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|66.75
|66.75
|66.00
|66.60
|—.19
|Sep
|64.26
|64.40
|63.68
|64.18
|—.03
|Oct
|61.71
|61.97
|61.25
|61.76
|+.07
|Dec
|60.43
|60.76
|59.94
|60.48
|+.05
|Jan
|60.03
|60.30
|59.54
|60.00
|Mar
|59.55
|59.83
|59.11
|59.54
|—.01
|May
|59.11
|59.49
|58.79
|59.20
|Jul
|58.71
|59.03
|58.35
|58.76
|+.01
|Aug
|58.06
|58.30
|58.02
|58.13
|+.01
|Sep
|57.41
|—.01
|Oct
|56.64
|—.04
|Dec
|56.13
|56.36
|56.11
|56.29
|—.01
|Jan
|56.09
|—.02
|Mar
|55.89
|—.02
|May
|55.70
|—.02
|Jul
|55.58
|—.02
|Aug
|55.29
|—.01
|Sep
|54.99
|Oct
|54.68
|—.01
|Dec
|54.60
|—.02
|Jul
|54.51
|—.02
|Oct
|54.50
|—.02
|Dec
|54.36
|—.02
|Est. sales 90,359.
|Wed.’s sales 102,111
|Wed.’s open int 475,827
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|433.90
|435.60
|429.60
|429.60
|+3.30
|Sep
|413.00
|419.00
|412.00
|415.00
|+2.30
|Oct
|396.10
|402.60
|395.80
|398.10
|+2.00
|Dec
|390.80
|397.50
|390.40
|393.70
|+2.90
|Jan
|386.40
|392.40
|385.70
|389.30
|+3.40
|Mar
|379.00
|384.50
|378.40
|381.80
|+3.40
|May
|374.60
|379.90
|373.70
|377.10
|+3.30
|Jul
|374.20
|379.40
|373.70
|376.90
|+3.20
|Aug
|373.90
|375.70
|373.90
|374.50
|+3.30
|Sep
|373.10
|373.10
|370.10
|370.90
|+3.10
|Oct
|366.30
|367.40
|366.30
|366.50
|+3.20
|Dec
|365.80
|368.00
|365.50
|366.30
|+3.30
|Jan
|364.90
|+3.10
|Mar
|360.10
|+3.80
|May
|356.40
|+3.80
|Jul
|354.90
|+3.80
|Aug
|352.10
|+3.80
|Sep
|350.80
|+3.80
|Oct
|349.00
|+3.80
|Dec
|347.90
|+3.40
|Jul
|346.40
|+3.40
|Oct
|346.40
|+3.40
|Dec
|340.80
|+3.40
|Est. sales 117,379.
|Wed.’s sales 113,804
|Wed.’s open int 484,988
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.