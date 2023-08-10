CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 637¼ 644 635 637¾ +2¾ Dec 665 669¾ 660¾ 663¾ +2 Mar 688 694 684¾ 687¾ May 702¾ 708¼ 699½ 702¾ — ¼ Jul 709½ 713¾ 706 709 — ½ Sep 720¾ 722½ 715 718 — ½ Dec 730 733¼ 726 728¾ —1¼ Mar 737½ —1½ May 738 —1¼ Jul 708½ +¼ Sep 716 +¼ Dec 725 +¼ Mar 731¾ +¼ May 732 +¼ Jul 722 +¼ Est. sales 146,028. Wed.’s sales 153,893 Wed.’s open int 347,617, up 3,635 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 481½ 485½ 480 483¼ +2¼ Dec 495 498 493¼ 496¼ +2 Mar 508½ 511¾ 507¼ 510 +1¾ May 516¾ 519½ 515¼ 518¼ +1¾ Jul 521 524 520 522¾ +1¾ Sep 512¾ 515½ 512 513¾ +1 Dec 513¾ 516½ 513 514½ +½ Mar 524 526 524 524¾ +1 May 529½ +¾ Jul 530¼ +¼ Sep 500¼ —3¼ Dec 494 495 494 494½ +½ Jul 509 Dec 490 490¼ 490 490¼ +¼ Est. sales 211,882. Wed.’s sales 329,545 Wed.’s open int 1,270,399 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 411¾ 424½ 411¾ 415¾ +1¼ Dec 434¾ 444½ 431¾ 434 — ¼ Mar 447¼ 448¾ 447¼ 448¾ May 454¾ Jul 465 466¾ 465 466¾ +19¾ Sep 462 +19¾ Dec 462 +19¾ Mar 463½ +19¾ May 469½ +19¾ Jul 429½ +19¾ Sep 445¼ +19¾ Est. sales 542. Wed.’s sales 452 Wed.’s open int 4,377 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1431¾ 1438½ 1410 1412 —19½ Sep 1354½ 1370 1347¾ 1352 —3¼ Nov 1308½ 1328 1305 1318¼ +9¾ Jan 1318½ 1337¼ 1315 1328¼ +9¾ Mar 1320 1339¼ 1318 1331½ +10¼ May 1323¾ 1342½ 1321½ 1335¼ +10¼ Jul 1324 1342½ 1322 1336 +10¼ Aug 1305½ 1324½ 1304¾ 1319½ +10¼ Sep 1280¾ 1284¾ 1280¾ 1283¼ +9¾ Nov 1255¼ 1271½ 1255¼ 1267¾ +9½ Jan 1269¼ 1272½ 1268¼ 1272¼ +8¾ Mar 1257 1264½ 1255¾ 1261¼ +9 May 1253 1258¾ 1253 1257¼ +8½ Jul 1259 +8½ Aug 1248¼ +8½ Sep 1227¼ +8½ Nov 1218¼ 1219¼ 1218¼ 1219¼ +9 Jul 1216¾ +9 Nov 1177¼ +9 Est. sales 132,253. Wed.’s sales 147,199 Wed.’s open int 629,718, up 1,536 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 66.75 66.75 66.00 66.60 —.19 Sep 64.26 64.40 63.68 64.18 —.03 Oct 61.71 61.97 61.25 61.76 +.07 Dec 60.43 60.76 59.94 60.48 +.05 Jan 60.03 60.30 59.54 60.00 Mar 59.55 59.83 59.11 59.54 —.01 May 59.11 59.49 58.79 59.20 Jul 58.71 59.03 58.35 58.76 +.01 Aug 58.06 58.30 58.02 58.13 +.01 Sep 57.41 —.01 Oct 56.64 —.04 Dec 56.13 56.36 56.11 56.29 —.01 Jan 56.09 —.02 Mar 55.89 —.02 May 55.70 —.02 Jul 55.58 —.02 Aug 55.29 —.01 Sep 54.99 Oct 54.68 —.01 Dec 54.60 —.02 Jul 54.51 —.02 Oct 54.50 —.02 Dec 54.36 —.02 Est. sales 90,359. Wed.’s sales 102,111 Wed.’s open int 475,827 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 433.90 435.60 429.60 429.60 +3.30 Sep 413.00 419.00 412.00 415.00 +2.30 Oct 396.10 402.60 395.80 398.10 +2.00 Dec 390.80 397.50 390.40 393.70 +2.90 Jan 386.40 392.40 385.70 389.30 +3.40 Mar 379.00 384.50 378.40 381.80 +3.40 May 374.60 379.90 373.70 377.10 +3.30 Jul 374.20 379.40 373.70 376.90 +3.20 Aug 373.90 375.70 373.90 374.50 +3.30 Sep 373.10 373.10 370.10 370.90 +3.10 Oct 366.30 367.40 366.30 366.50 +3.20 Dec 365.80 368.00 365.50 366.30 +3.30 Jan 364.90 +3.10 Mar 360.10 +3.80 May 356.40 +3.80 Jul 354.90 +3.80 Aug 352.10 +3.80 Sep 350.80 +3.80 Oct 349.00 +3.80 Dec 347.90 +3.40 Jul 346.40 +3.40 Oct 346.40 +3.40 Dec 340.80 +3.40 Est. sales 117,379. Wed.’s sales 113,804 Wed.’s open int 484,988

