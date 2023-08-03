CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|639¼
|648¼
|626¼
|627
|—13
|Dec
|667
|675½
|654¼
|655
|—12¼
|Mar
|691
|698½
|680
|681¾
|—9½
|May
|704¾
|710¾
|694¾
|697¼
|—7½
|Jul
|706¼
|714¾
|701½
|704½
|—4¾
|Sep
|719
|721¾
|711¼
|713½
|—3¾
|Dec
|723¼
|732
|720½
|724½
|—2½
|Mar
|734
|—
|½
|May
|735
|—
|¾
|Jul
|705¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|712¾
|—3¾
|Dec
|721¾
|—3¾
|Mar
|728½
|—3¾
|May
|728¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|718¾
|—3¾
|Est. sales 132,460.
|Wed.’s sales 167,661
|Wed.’s open int 329,677,
|up 5,088
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|486¼
|489¾
|480¼
|480¾
|—7½
|Dec
|499
|502¾
|493
|493½
|—7
|Mar
|512¾
|516¼
|506½
|507¼
|—6¾
|May
|522¼
|524
|514¾
|515½
|—6¾
|Jul
|525¼
|528¼
|519¼
|520¼
|—6½
|Sep
|513½
|517¼
|510
|511¼
|—4
|Dec
|511½
|514¼
|508½
|510
|—3¼
|Mar
|519½
|523
|518
|519
|—2¾
|May
|524¾
|524¾
|523¼
|523½
|—2¾
|Jul
|524¾
|525
|524½
|525
|—3
|Sep
|488
|—2
|Dec
|487
|488¾
|487
|488¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|503¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|483¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 320,839.
|Wed.’s sales 521,681
|Wed.’s open int 1,300,649
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|430½
|438
|418¾
|424½
|—9¾
|Dec
|452½
|456¾
|438½
|444
|—9¼
|Mar
|467¾
|472
|460½
|460½
|—8½
|May
|475
|475
|461½
|465½
|—10¼
|Jul
|457¾
|—10¼
|Sep
|453
|—10¼
|Dec
|453
|—10¼
|Mar
|454½
|—10¼
|May
|460½
|—10¼
|Jul
|420½
|—10¼
|Sep
|436¼
|—10¼
|Est. sales 458.
|Wed.’s sales 431
|Wed.’s open int 4,543
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1431
|1445
|1424¾
|1428¾
|—1
|Sep
|1376
|1397½
|1375¾
|1382
|+5½
|Nov
|1321½
|1337¼
|1318½
|1325¼
|+4
|Jan
|1330¼
|1346
|1327¼
|1334¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|1329
|1344¼
|1326
|1333
|+3¾
|May
|1329¾
|1344½
|1327
|1334
|+4¼
|Jul
|1328
|1341½
|1325¼
|1332
|+4¼
|Aug
|1306¾
|1320¾
|1305¾
|1313¼
|+5
|Sep
|1269½
|1272¼
|1268
|1271½
|+5½
|Nov
|1249¾
|1260¼
|1246¼
|1254¼
|+5
|Jan
|1258½
|+4¾
|Mar
|1246¼
|+3¾
|May
|1239½
|+4¼
|Jul
|1241¼
|+4
|Aug
|1230½
|+4
|Sep
|1209½
|+4
|Nov
|1195
|1196¾
|1195
|1196¾
|+4
|Jul
|1194¼
|+4
|Nov
|1154¾
|+4
|Est. sales 153,877.
|Wed.’s sales 206,257
|Wed.’s open int 639,695
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|67.03
|67.03
|66.33
|66.99
|—.32
|Sep
|64.70
|64.75
|63.55
|64.04
|—.62
|Oct
|62.02
|62.10
|60.88
|61.43
|—.63
|Dec
|60.68
|60.74
|59.44
|60.04
|—.67
|Jan
|60.30
|60.30
|59.04
|59.63
|—.64
|Mar
|59.74
|59.89
|58.70
|59.27
|—.60
|May
|59.35
|59.55
|58.46
|58.97
|—.60
|Jul
|59.04
|59.12
|58.04
|58.57
|—.63
|Aug
|57.76
|57.94
|57.73
|57.90
|—.62
|Sep
|57.09
|57.16
|57.09
|57.16
|—.61
|Oct
|56.31
|56.38
|56.31
|56.38
|—.63
|Dec
|56.29
|56.48
|55.69
|55.96
|—.64
|Jan
|55.69
|—.61
|Mar
|55.43
|—.61
|May
|55.20
|—.61
|Jul
|55.06
|—.61
|Aug
|54.76
|—.61
|Sep
|54.46
|—.61
|Oct
|54.17
|—.62
|Dec
|54.11
|—.63
|Jul
|54.02
|—.63
|Oct
|54.01
|—.63
|Dec
|53.87
|—.63
|Est. sales 130,407.
|Wed.’s sales 103,763
|Wed.’s open int 478,079,
|up 2,686
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|451.80
|461.70
|449.00
|451.20
|—.60
|Sep
|424.70
|434.80
|424.10
|427.10
|+3.20
|Oct
|399.20
|409.60
|398.70
|404.40
|+6.00
|Dec
|393.70
|403.20
|392.40
|398.50
|+6.30
|Jan
|389.30
|397.40
|387.70
|392.90
|+5.60
|Mar
|380.70
|388.60
|379.70
|383.90
|+4.60
|May
|374.90
|382.60
|374.20
|377.90
|+4.30
|Jul
|374.40
|381.20
|373.70
|376.90
|+4.50
|Aug
|370.80
|376.30
|370.80
|373.50
|+4.40
|Sep
|366.80
|372.80
|366.80
|368.80
|+4.20
|Oct
|367.00
|367.00
|362.30
|363.30
|+4.10
|Dec
|358.50
|365.70
|358.50
|362.40
|+3.80
|Jan
|361.60
|+3.90
|Mar
|355.70
|+3.90
|May
|351.40
|+3.90
|Jul
|349.90
|+3.90
|Aug
|347.10
|+3.90
|Sep
|345.90
|+4.00
|Oct
|344.10
|+4.00
|Dec
|343.10
|+4.00
|Jul
|341.60
|+4.00
|Oct
|341.60
|+4.00
|Dec
|336.00
|+4.00
|Est. sales 129,950.
|Wed.’s sales 120,158
|Wed.’s open int 488,726
