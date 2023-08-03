CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 639¼ 648¼ 626¼ 627 —13 Dec 667 675½ 654¼ 655 —12¼ Mar 691 698½ 680 681¾ —9½ May 704¾ 710¾ 694¾ 697¼ —7½ Jul 706¼ 714¾ 701½ 704½ —4¾ Sep 719 721¾ 711¼ 713½ —3¾ Dec 723¼ 732 720½ 724½ —2½ Mar 734 — ½ May 735 — ¾ Jul 705¼ —3¾ Sep 712¾ —3¾ Dec 721¾ —3¾ Mar 728½ —3¾ May 728¾ —3¾ Jul 718¾ —3¾ Est. sales 132,460. Wed.’s sales 167,661 Wed.’s open int 329,677, up 5,088 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 486¼ 489¾ 480¼ 480¾ —7½ Dec 499 502¾ 493 493½ —7 Mar 512¾ 516¼ 506½ 507¼ —6¾ May 522¼ 524 514¾ 515½ —6¾ Jul 525¼ 528¼ 519¼ 520¼ —6½ Sep 513½ 517¼ 510 511¼ —4 Dec 511½ 514¼ 508½ 510 —3¼ Mar 519½ 523 518 519 —2¾ May 524¾ 524¾ 523¼ 523½ —2¾ Jul 524¾ 525 524½ 525 —3 Sep 488 —2 Dec 487 488¾ 487 488¾ — ¼ Jul 503¾ — ¼ Dec 483¾ — ¾ Est. sales 320,839. Wed.’s sales 521,681 Wed.’s open int 1,300,649 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 430½ 438 418¾ 424½ —9¾ Dec 452½ 456¾ 438½ 444 —9¼ Mar 467¾ 472 460½ 460½ —8½ May 475 475 461½ 465½ —10¼ Jul 457¾ —10¼ Sep 453 —10¼ Dec 453 —10¼ Mar 454½ —10¼ May 460½ —10¼ Jul 420½ —10¼ Sep 436¼ —10¼ Est. sales 458. Wed.’s sales 431 Wed.’s open int 4,543 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1431 1445 1424¾ 1428¾ —1 Sep 1376 1397½ 1375¾ 1382 +5½ Nov 1321½ 1337¼ 1318½ 1325¼ +4 Jan 1330¼ 1346 1327¼ 1334¼ +4¼ Mar 1329 1344¼ 1326 1333 +3¾ May 1329¾ 1344½ 1327 1334 +4¼ Jul 1328 1341½ 1325¼ 1332 +4¼ Aug 1306¾ 1320¾ 1305¾ 1313¼ +5 Sep 1269½ 1272¼ 1268 1271½ +5½ Nov 1249¾ 1260¼ 1246¼ 1254¼ +5 Jan 1258½ +4¾ Mar 1246¼ +3¾ May 1239½ +4¼ Jul 1241¼ +4 Aug 1230½ +4 Sep 1209½ +4 Nov 1195 1196¾ 1195 1196¾ +4 Jul 1194¼ +4 Nov 1154¾ +4 Est. sales 153,877. Wed.’s sales 206,257 Wed.’s open int 639,695 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 67.03 67.03 66.33 66.99 —.32 Sep 64.70 64.75 63.55 64.04 —.62 Oct 62.02 62.10 60.88 61.43 —.63 Dec 60.68 60.74 59.44 60.04 —.67 Jan 60.30 60.30 59.04 59.63 —.64 Mar 59.74 59.89 58.70 59.27 —.60 May 59.35 59.55 58.46 58.97 —.60 Jul 59.04 59.12 58.04 58.57 —.63 Aug 57.76 57.94 57.73 57.90 —.62 Sep 57.09 57.16 57.09 57.16 —.61 Oct 56.31 56.38 56.31 56.38 —.63 Dec 56.29 56.48 55.69 55.96 —.64 Jan 55.69 —.61 Mar 55.43 —.61 May 55.20 —.61 Jul 55.06 —.61 Aug 54.76 —.61 Sep 54.46 —.61 Oct 54.17 —.62 Dec 54.11 —.63 Jul 54.02 —.63 Oct 54.01 —.63 Dec 53.87 —.63 Est. sales 130,407. Wed.’s sales 103,763 Wed.’s open int 478,079, up 2,686 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 451.80 461.70 449.00 451.20 —.60 Sep 424.70 434.80 424.10 427.10 +3.20 Oct 399.20 409.60 398.70 404.40 +6.00 Dec 393.70 403.20 392.40 398.50 +6.30 Jan 389.30 397.40 387.70 392.90 +5.60 Mar 380.70 388.60 379.70 383.90 +4.60 May 374.90 382.60 374.20 377.90 +4.30 Jul 374.40 381.20 373.70 376.90 +4.50 Aug 370.80 376.30 370.80 373.50 +4.40 Sep 366.80 372.80 366.80 368.80 +4.20 Oct 367.00 367.00 362.30 363.30 +4.10 Dec 358.50 365.70 358.50 362.40 +3.80 Jan 361.60 +3.90 Mar 355.70 +3.90 May 351.40 +3.90 Jul 349.90 +3.90 Aug 347.10 +3.90 Sep 345.90 +4.00 Oct 344.10 +4.00 Dec 343.10 +4.00 Jul 341.60 +4.00 Oct 341.60 +4.00 Dec 336.00 +4.00 Est. sales 129,950. Wed.’s sales 120,158 Wed.’s open int 488,726

