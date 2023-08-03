Clorox, Wayfair rise; Hyatt Hotels, Host Hotels & Resorts fall: Thursday, 8/3/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., up $5.13 to $70.47.
The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm raised its profit forecast for the year.
Clorox Co., up $13.66 to $166.13.
The maker of bleach and other household products beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Wesco International Inc., down $26.17 to $153.29.
The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies reported weak second-quarter financial results.
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., down $1.34 to $16.81.
The luxury hotel manager trimmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.
Sunrun Inc., up $1.36 to $19.20.
The solar energy products distributor gave investors an encouraging business update.
Wayfair Inc., up $11.78 to $84.67.
The online home goods retailer beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.
Hyatt Hotels Corp., down $10.35 to $111.99.
The hotel operator’s second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analyst’s forecasts.
EVgo Inc., up 92 cents to $5.16.
The electric vehicle charging network company announced a leadership succession later this year.
