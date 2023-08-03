Clorox, Wayfair rise; Hyatt Hotels, Host Hotels & Resorts fall: Thursday, 8/3/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., up…

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., up $5.13 to $70.47.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm raised its profit forecast for the year.

Clorox Co., up $13.66 to $166.13.

The maker of bleach and other household products beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Wesco International Inc., down $26.17 to $153.29.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies reported weak second-quarter financial results.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., down $1.34 to $16.81.

The luxury hotel manager trimmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Sunrun Inc., up $1.36 to $19.20.

The solar energy products distributor gave investors an encouraging business update.

Wayfair Inc., up $11.78 to $84.67.

The online home goods retailer beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Hyatt Hotels Corp., down $10.35 to $111.99.

The hotel operator’s second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analyst’s forecasts.

EVgo Inc., up 92 cents to $5.16.

The electric vehicle charging network company announced a leadership succession later this year.

