Clearway Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $38 million.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants posted revenue of $406 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.3 million.

