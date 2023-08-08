Clearway Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc.-A (CWENA) on Tuesday reported net income of $38 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc.-A (CWENA) on Tuesday reported net income of $38 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The power generation company posted revenue of $406 million in the period.

