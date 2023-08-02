Clearwater Analytics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.9…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The automated investment accounting software developer posted revenue of $89.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Clearwater Analytics said it expects revenue in the range of $92 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $364 million to $366 million.

