ClearSign: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2023, 8:27 AM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) on Monday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The combustion systems technology company posted revenue of $150,000 in the period.

