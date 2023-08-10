ClearOne: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $1…

Listen now to WTOP News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The provider of videoconferencing products posted revenue of $5.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLRO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.