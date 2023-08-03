Clearfield: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.2 million…

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $61.3 million in the period.

Clearfield expects full-year earnings to be $2.05 to $2.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $260 million to $275 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLFD

