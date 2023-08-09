CleanSpark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.2 million in…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $45.5 million in the period.

