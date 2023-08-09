Clean Energy Fuels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Wednesday reported a loss…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets posted revenue of $90.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLNE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.